All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2100 Queens Road W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2100 Queens Road W
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 18
2100 Queens Road W
2100 Queens Road West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2100 Queens Road West, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
bbq/grill
Mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Please call community manger (Jessica) directly- 828-310-6768 for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Queens Road W have any available units?
2100 Queens Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2100 Queens Road W have?
Some of 2100 Queens Road W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2100 Queens Road W currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Queens Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Queens Road W pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Queens Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2100 Queens Road W offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Queens Road W offers parking.
Does 2100 Queens Road W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Queens Road W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Queens Road W have a pool?
No, 2100 Queens Road W does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Queens Road W have accessible units?
No, 2100 Queens Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Queens Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Queens Road W has units with dishwashers.
