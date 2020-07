Amenities

End unit in sought after Scotland Colony in the heart of Myers Park. Unique 2-bedroom, 2 bath unit with a large brick-paver, private patio. Traditional charm in an updated unit with newly renovated master bathroom with white subway tile shower, seamless glass shower, hexagon tile flooring, new vanity, mirror and light fixtures. Unit also includes floored attic for additional storage. Walk to Freedom Park and all of the restaurants/shops on Selwyn and at Park Road Shopping Center!