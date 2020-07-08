All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

2044 Birchcrest Drive

2044 Birchcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Birchcrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
“To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com”.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

* Fully Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, refrigerator.
* 1575 sq. ft
* 3 bedrooms (one level home)
* fully renovated bathrooms
* Huge fenced backyard
* formal Dining room and formal living area
* 3 guest bedrooms with closets
*Master bedroom and master Bathroom
* Washer and dryer hookups
*Granite Countertops
*sunroom
*Hardwood Flooring

All utilities separate.

Self show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have any available units?
2044 Birchcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have?
Some of 2044 Birchcrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Birchcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Birchcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Birchcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Birchcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 2044 Birchcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Birchcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2044 Birchcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2044 Birchcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Birchcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Birchcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

