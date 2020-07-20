All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

2039 Lennox Square Road

2039 Lennox Square Road · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Lennox Square Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse in gated community with swimming pool, 2 master suites, fireplace 1 car garage and outdoor patio convenient to 485 south blvd, shopping and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Lennox Square Road have any available units?
2039 Lennox Square Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Lennox Square Road have?
Some of 2039 Lennox Square Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Lennox Square Road currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Lennox Square Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Lennox Square Road pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Lennox Square Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2039 Lennox Square Road offer parking?
Yes, 2039 Lennox Square Road offers parking.
Does 2039 Lennox Square Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2039 Lennox Square Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Lennox Square Road have a pool?
Yes, 2039 Lennox Square Road has a pool.
Does 2039 Lennox Square Road have accessible units?
No, 2039 Lennox Square Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Lennox Square Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 Lennox Square Road has units with dishwashers.
