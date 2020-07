Amenities

pet friendly gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool

2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2-story apartment. Living room, kitchen, and 12 bath located on the main floor with both bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Convenient to Mountain Island.I-85 N to Exit 36 NC-16Brookshire Blvd, Left on to NC-16 NBrookshire Blvd, Right on to Oakdale Rd, Left on to Crape Myrtle Ln, Destination will be on the Left