203 Kingville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Kingville Drive

203 Kingville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Kingville Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Kingville Drive have any available units?
203 Kingville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 203 Kingville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Kingville Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Kingville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Kingville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Kingville Drive offer parking?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 203 Kingville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Kingville Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Kingville Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Kingville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Kingville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Kingville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
