All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2028 Kennesaw Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2028 Kennesaw Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:06 PM

2028 Kennesaw Drive

2028 Kennesaw Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2028 Kennesaw Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN

This beautiful home is located close to shopping and dining near Uptown. Here are just a few of its wonderful features: newly painted kitchen cabinets, new carpet and vinyl, freshly painted, private on dead end street, large back yard, and so much more!

Come live and enjoy a sophisticated and fun area with soon to open Heist Brewery, a brand new aquatic center, and a number of shops, museums, restaurants, bars, sports, and tailgating spots you don't want to miss out on this opportunity!Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.

No Section 8

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Purple Tree PM is a good fit for you. www.PurpleTreePM.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,045
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have any available units?
2028 Kennesaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2028 Kennesaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Kennesaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Kennesaw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Kennesaw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive offer parking?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have a pool?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Kennesaw Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Kennesaw Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte