2028 Kennesaw Drive

This beautiful home is located close to shopping and dining near Uptown. Here are just a few of its wonderful features: newly painted kitchen cabinets, new carpet and vinyl, freshly painted, private on dead end street, large back yard, and so much more!



Come live and enjoy a sophisticated and fun area with soon to open Heist Brewery, a brand new aquatic center, and a number of shops, museums, restaurants, bars, sports, and tailgating spots you don't want to miss out on this opportunity!Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.



No Section 8



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,045

