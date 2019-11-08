All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2027 Union Street

2027 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled NoDa/Villa Heights 2B1B Duplex $1450/mo - This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex in Villa Heights is a must see!

The property offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, grey cabinets, deep kitchen sink, update stainless steel appliances with a built-in microwave. This home includes a stackable Samsung washer/dryer. Large closet space in both bedrooms. New hardwood floors including both bedrooms. (NO CARPET ANYWHERE) Fenced back yard with plenty of privacy for enjoying time outside.

Located within distance to North Davidson and all that it has to offer.
(Shops, restaurants, breweries, etc.)

We are pet friendly home. Two pets allowed. $500.00 non-refundable pet fee. Pet rent of $25.00 per pet.

Resident required to pay the following:
Water/Sewer
Electric
$30.00 Security System Alarm from ADT
Additional Information
Rent: $1,450 with a 12-month lease.
Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18 yrs
Security Deposit 1 months rent based on credit

Professionally Managed by
Kinley Properties, Inc.
833 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28213

(RLNE5081107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Union Street have any available units?
2027 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Union Street have?
Some of 2027 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Union Street offer parking?
No, 2027 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2027 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2027 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
