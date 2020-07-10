Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1
2025 Lasalle St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2025 Lasalle St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 Available 10/18/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188531)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have any available units?
2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 LaSalle Street, Unit #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte