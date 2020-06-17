Rent Calculator
2025 Ibis Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM
2025 Ibis Court
2025 Ibis Court
2025 Ibis Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
100% Fully Renovated High-End finish 2 bedroom with 1 bath duplex close to NODA/Plaza Midwood areas very centrally located. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1st
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have any available units?
2025 Ibis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2025 Ibis Court have?
Some of 2025 Ibis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2025 Ibis Court currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Ibis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Ibis Court pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Ibis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2025 Ibis Court offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court offers parking.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have a pool?
No, 2025 Ibis Court does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have accessible units?
No, 2025 Ibis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court has units with dishwashers.
