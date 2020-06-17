All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2025 Ibis Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2025 Ibis Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

2025 Ibis Court

2025 Ibis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2025 Ibis Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
100% Fully Renovated High-End finish 2 bedroom with 1 bath duplex close to NODA/Plaza Midwood areas very centrally located. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Ibis Court have any available units?
2025 Ibis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Ibis Court have?
Some of 2025 Ibis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Ibis Court currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Ibis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Ibis Court pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Ibis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2025 Ibis Court offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court offers parking.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have a pool?
No, 2025 Ibis Court does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have accessible units?
No, 2025 Ibis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Ibis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Ibis Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte