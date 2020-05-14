Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2023 Whittington St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
2023 Whittington St
2023 Whittington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2023 Whittington Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
J.T. Williams
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2581466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2023 Whittington St have any available units?
2023 Whittington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2023 Whittington St currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Whittington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Whittington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 Whittington St is pet friendly.
Does 2023 Whittington St offer parking?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Whittington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Whittington St have a pool?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Whittington St have accessible units?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Whittington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Whittington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Whittington St does not have units with air conditioning.
