2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50
2017 Stoney Point Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2017 Stoney Point Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5393735)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have any available units?
2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 offer parking?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have a pool?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have accessible units?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Stoney Point Lane, Unit #50 does not have units with air conditioning.
