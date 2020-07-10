All apartments in Charlotte
2008 Sunset Village Drive

2008 Sunset Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Sunset Village Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Located in Desirable Charlotte Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,038 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool

(RLNE5225226)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have any available units?
2008 Sunset Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have?
Some of 2008 Sunset Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Sunset Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Sunset Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Sunset Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Sunset Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Sunset Village Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Sunset Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Sunset Village Drive has a pool.
Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Sunset Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Sunset Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Sunset Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

