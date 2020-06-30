- Wonderfully maintained 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms condo just off of South Blvd. There is a great space for outdoor entertainment. And to top it all off this unit comes with plenty of indoor and outdoor storage. Washer and dryer hookups are also available.
(RLNE5648911)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 Countrymens Court #39 have any available units?
2007 Countrymens Court #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2007 Countrymens Court #39 currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Countrymens Court #39 is not currently offering any rent specials.