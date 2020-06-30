2007 Countrymens Court #39

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

- Wonderfully maintained 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms condo just off of South Blvd. There is a great space for outdoor entertainment. And to top it all off this unit comes with plenty of indoor and outdoor storage. Washer and dryer hookups are also available.



(RLNE5648911)