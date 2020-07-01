All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2005 Wood Dale Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2005 Wood Dale Terrace
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

2005 Wood Dale Terrace

2005 Wood Dale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2005 Wood Dale Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful South Charlotte Home with Upgraded Kitchen
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a

(RLNE5284824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have any available units?
2005 Wood Dale Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have?
Some of 2005 Wood Dale Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Wood Dale Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Wood Dale Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Wood Dale Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace offer parking?
No, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace has a pool.
Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Wood Dale Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Wood Dale Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte