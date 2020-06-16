2003 Union Street

Amenities
Newly Renovated With Amazing Natural Light. Stackable Washer/Dryer Included - This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex in Villa Heights is a must see!
The property offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, grey cabinets, deep kitchen sink, update stainless steel appliances with a built-in microwave. This home includes a stackable Samsung washer/dryer. Large closet space in both bedrooms. New hardwood floors including both bedrooms. (NO CARPET ANYWHERE) Fenced back yard with plenty of privacy for enjoying time outside.
Located within distance to North Davidson and all that it has to offer.
(Shops, restaurants, breweries, etc.)
We are pet friendly home. Two pets allowed. $500.00 non-refundable pet fee. Pet rent of $25.00 per pet.
Resident required to pay the following:
Water/Sewer
Electric
Gas
$30.00 Security System Alarm from ADT
Additional Information
Rent: $1,450 with a 12-month lease, or $1400 with a two year lease.
Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18 yrs
Security Deposit 1 months rent based on credit
Professionally Managed by
Kinley Properties, Inc.
833 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
(RLNE5496213)