All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2002 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2002 Union Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2002 Union Street

2002 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2002 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2002 Union St. - New washer and dryer included.
Covered porch
Granite counter tops
Hardwoods throughout
Vaulted ceilings
ADT alarm system monitoring included
One time non refundable pet fee of $500
$25/mo pet rent

(RLNE4607062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Union Street have any available units?
2002 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Union Street have?
Some of 2002 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Union Street offer parking?
No, 2002 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2002 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte