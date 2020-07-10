Rent Calculator
2000 Weststone Dr.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 1
2000 Weststone Dr.
2000 Weststone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2000 Weststone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2000 Weststone Dr. Available 07/01/20 Under Repair Available 7/1/20 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have any available units?
2000 Weststone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2000 Weststone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Weststone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Weststone Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. offer parking?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have a pool?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Weststone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Weststone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
