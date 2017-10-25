All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2000 Camp Greene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2000 Camp Greene Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

2000 Camp Greene Street

2000 Camp Greene Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2000 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have any available units?
2000 Camp Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2000 Camp Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Camp Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Camp Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Camp Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street offer parking?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have a pool?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Camp Greene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Camp Greene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte