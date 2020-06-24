200 Sardis Road North

Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 bedroom Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. Apartment comes beautifully furnished. Also includes, plates, glasses, cups, pots, pans and utensils. All you need to bring are your own linens and personal items.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 11/15/2019. Move-in by or before November 15, 2019 and receive a total amount of $300 off your rent (see Ad for further details).



Private, Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment. First floor location with its own separate entrance. Private kitchenette and bathroom, no shared living space. Comes fully furnished plus in unit laundry. Seldom available. When it's gone it's gone...



Available by or before November 15, 2019



Call Daniel at (704)770-5995 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.



*Located on a wonderfully maintained property in a highly desirable neighborhood

*Easy access to Uptown and South Park

*Beautifully Furnished

*Spacious apartment suite approximately 650 square feet

*Ground level, no stairs

*Kitchenette equipped with full size refrigerator, microwave, convection oven and induction cook tops

*Central HVAC

*Ceiling fans

*High-end energy efficient windows

*Lots of natural light

*Excellent, clean condition

*Private patio for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful yard

*Quiet neighborhood

*Off-Street Parking

*Easy access to Monroe Rd and Sardis Rd, close to shopping and entertainment

*Two Person Occupancy Maximum



Additional terms and conditions:

Two person maximum occupancy for this apartment. Security Deposit required - minimum half to 1 full month, subject to applicant qualifications. Rental amount quoted in post is Base Rent and does not include utilities or yard care. Total rental amount will be plus utilities. Utilities estimated to be $143 per month for up to two persons. Yard care $25 per month. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Additional utilities/yard deposit required. Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Base Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Base Rent is $995 after three months. 12 months plus lease term required to qualify for move-in special. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of first floor apartment area only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance may be required. A fully completed application from each proposed adult that would be living in the property is required. Prospective applicants may request an application be emailed, faxed or mailed to them. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School; McClintock Middle School; Greenway Park Elementary School (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.