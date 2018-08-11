Rent Calculator
1961 Runnymede Lane
1961 Runnymede Lane
1961 Runnymede Lane
Location
1961 Runnymede Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Great schools near South Park - Property Id: 87859
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87859
Property Id 87859
(RLNE4533175)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane have any available units?
1961 Runnymede Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1961 Runnymede Lane have?
Some of 1961 Runnymede Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1961 Runnymede Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Runnymede Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Runnymede Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 Runnymede Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane offer parking?
No, 1961 Runnymede Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Runnymede Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane have a pool?
No, 1961 Runnymede Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane have accessible units?
No, 1961 Runnymede Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Runnymede Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 Runnymede Lane has units with dishwashers.
