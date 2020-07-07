All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1945 Woodcrest Avenue

1945 Woodcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Woodcrest Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated interior photos will be added when unit is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have any available units?
1945 Woodcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1945 Woodcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Woodcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Woodcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Woodcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Woodcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

