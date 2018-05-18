Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1941 Terrybrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1941 Terrybrook Lane
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1941 Terrybrook Lane
1941 Terrybrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1941 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Near the Sugar Creek light rail station (soon to be opening) . Owner does not maintain any appliances in property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have any available units?
1941 Terrybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1941 Terrybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Terrybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Terrybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Terrybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte