Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1941 Terrybrook Lane
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM

1941 Terrybrook Lane

1941 Terrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Near the Sugar Creek light rail station (soon to be opening) . Owner does not maintain any appliances in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have any available units?
1941 Terrybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1941 Terrybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Terrybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Terrybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Terrybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Terrybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Terrybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

