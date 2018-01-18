All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1939 Academy Street
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1939 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated, single family home not far from uptown. Two bedroom/1 bath layout features additional space for den or extra bedroom. Features new HVAC system and washer & dryer. Large, private fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. This home is in Plaza Midwood and it won't last long!

Non-Smoking. Pets conditional, no pets over 20lbs, $300 Pet Fee. No Section 8 vouchers accepted.

Apply online at tristonegroup.com. $25 Application fee per applicant.

Showings begin for pre-approved applicants week of 5/14/18.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Academy Street have any available units?
1939 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1939 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Academy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Academy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 Academy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1939 Academy Street offer parking?
No, 1939 Academy Street does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 1939 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Academy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1939 Academy Street has units with air conditioning.

