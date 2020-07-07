All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019

1933 Garibaldi Avenue

Location

1933 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
2 or 3 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors. Painted. Central air and gas heat. Nice front yard. Fenced rear yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1933 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1933 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue offers parking.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1933 Garibaldi Avenue has units with air conditioning.

