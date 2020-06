Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom end-unit condo located in the Scotland Colony complex in Myers Park. Unit features wood floors throughout, large deck on back of property that is perfect for entertaining and washer/ dryer are included. Unit is conveniently located to everything Myers Park/ Selwyn has to offer. Schedule a showing today, will not last long!!