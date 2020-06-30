All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1930 Terrybrook - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1930 Terrybrook - 2
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:58 AM

1930 Terrybrook - 2

1930 Terrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Located off the Plaza and E. Sugar Creek Rd. Close to shopping and public transportation.

Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in

This duplex features:

* Livingroom
* Kitchen with fridge & stove
* Window a/c needed
* Gas heat
* Hardwood floors through out
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required!

Schools:

Shamrock Gardens Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have any available units?
1930 Terrybrook - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have?
Some of 1930 Terrybrook - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Terrybrook - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Terrybrook - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Terrybrook - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 offer parking?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have a pool?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Terrybrook - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Terrybrook - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte