1930 Terrybrook - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Located off the Plaza and E. Sugar Creek Rd. Close to shopping and public transportation.



Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in



This duplex features:



* Livingroom

* Kitchen with fridge & stove

* Window a/c needed

* Gas heat

* Hardwood floors through out

* Washer & Dryer hook ups

* Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required!



Schools:



Shamrock Gardens Elementary

Eastway Middle

Garinger High School