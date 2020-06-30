1930 Terrybrook - 2

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Located off the Plaza and E. Sugar Creek Rd. Close to shopping and public transportation.
Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in
This duplex features:
* Livingroom
* Kitchen with fridge & stove
* Window a/c needed
* Gas heat
* Hardwood floors through out
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Driveway
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required!
Schools:
Shamrock Gardens Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School