All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1927 Biscoe Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1927 Biscoe Way Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:01 PM

1927 Biscoe Way Lane

1927 Biscoe Way Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1927 Biscoe Way Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have any available units?
1927 Biscoe Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1927 Biscoe Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Biscoe Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Biscoe Way Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane offer parking?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have a pool?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 Biscoe Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 Biscoe Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte