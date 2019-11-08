Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have any available units?
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Wilmore Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Wilmore Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte