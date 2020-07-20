Rent Calculator
1922 Sugarbush Drive
1922 Sugarbush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1922 Sugarbush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
- Like new home with stainless appliances. Walk Score: 11 (car dependent).
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3759834)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have any available units?
1922 Sugarbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have?
Some of 1922 Sugarbush Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1922 Sugarbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Sugarbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Sugarbush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Sugarbush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Sugarbush Drive offers parking.
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Sugarbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 Sugarbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 Sugarbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Sugarbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Sugarbush Drive has units with dishwashers.
