All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1922 Sloan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1922 Sloan Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM
1 of 27
1922 Sloan Drive
1922 Sloan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1922 Sloan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Sloan Drive have any available units?
1922 Sloan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1922 Sloan Drive have?
Some of 1922 Sloan Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1922 Sloan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Sloan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Sloan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Sloan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1922 Sloan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Sloan Drive offers parking.
Does 1922 Sloan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Sloan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Sloan Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 Sloan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Sloan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 Sloan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Sloan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Sloan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
