Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1922 Erie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1922 Erie Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 Erie Street
1922 Erie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1922 Erie Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 bedroom remodeled home. Close to Uptown, shopping, restaurants and highways. Perfect for you if you are looking to live in the heart of the city!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Erie Street have any available units?
1922 Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1922 Erie Street have?
Some of 1922 Erie Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1922 Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1922 Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Erie Street offers parking.
Does 1922 Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Erie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Erie Street have a pool?
No, 1922 Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 1922 Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Erie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte