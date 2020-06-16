All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Lawton Bluff Road

1916 Lawton Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Lawton Bluff Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Great location-Candlewyck subdivision in South Charlotte near Hiway 51 and the Arboretum. Candlewyck has a community center with walking trail, tennis courts and a huge pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have any available units?
1916 Lawton Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have?
Some of 1916 Lawton Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Lawton Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Lawton Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Lawton Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road does offer parking.
Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Lawton Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Lawton Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
