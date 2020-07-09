All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1915 Cherring Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Large Brick Charlotte Home on Private Lot
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,264 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Appr

(RLNE5321426)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Cherring Lane have any available units?
1915 Cherring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Cherring Lane have?
Some of 1915 Cherring Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Cherring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Cherring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Cherring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Cherring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1915 Cherring Lane offer parking?
No, 1915 Cherring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Cherring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Cherring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Cherring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1915 Cherring Lane has a pool.
Does 1915 Cherring Lane have accessible units?
No, 1915 Cherring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Cherring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Cherring Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
