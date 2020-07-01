Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1914 Manteo Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1914 Manteo Court
1914 Manteo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1914 Manteo Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Two bedroom one bath duplex. Located in the Marlborough Woods Community.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1895348)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 Manteo Court have any available units?
1914 Manteo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1914 Manteo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Manteo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Manteo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Manteo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1914 Manteo Court offer parking?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Manteo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Manteo Court have a pool?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Manteo Court have accessible units?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Manteo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Manteo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 Manteo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
