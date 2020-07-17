All apartments in Charlotte
1911 O Hara Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1911 O Hara Drive

1911 O'hara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 O'hara Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Quaint Home in Desirable Area is a Must See
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This r

(RLNE5881932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 O Hara Drive have any available units?
1911 O Hara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 O Hara Drive have?
Some of 1911 O Hara Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 O Hara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 O Hara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 O Hara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1911 O Hara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1911 O Hara Drive offer parking?
No, 1911 O Hara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1911 O Hara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 O Hara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 O Hara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1911 O Hara Drive has a pool.
Does 1911 O Hara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 O Hara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 O Hara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 O Hara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
