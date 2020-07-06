All apartments in Charlotte
1910 Treefrog Court

Location

1910 Treefrog Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home is ready for you. Fresh paint, New luxury vinyl plank, new carpet, and many more upgrades. This home is a must see! Minutes from shopping and highway I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Treefrog Court have any available units?
1910 Treefrog Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1910 Treefrog Court currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Treefrog Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Treefrog Court pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court offer parking?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court have a pool?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court have accessible units?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Treefrog Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Treefrog Court does not have units with air conditioning.

