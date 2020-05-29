Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1909 Pegram Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1909 Pegram Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 Pegram Street
1909 Pegram Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Villa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1909 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Affordable 2 bedroom apartment in triplex. Close access to park, light rail station, restaurants and grocery. New flooring and a fresh coat of paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Pegram Street have any available units?
1909 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1909 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Pegram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1909 Pegram Street offer parking?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Pegram Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Pegram Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte