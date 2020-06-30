Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13
1907 Countrymens Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1907 Countrymens Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
- New flooring throughout. W/D hookups.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5197996)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have any available units?
1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 offer parking?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have a pool?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have accessible units?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Countrymens Court, Unit #13 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte