1906 Waters Trail Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

1906 Waters Trail Drive

1906 Waters Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Waters Trail Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have any available units?
1906 Waters Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1906 Waters Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Waters Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Waters Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Waters Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Waters Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Waters Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
