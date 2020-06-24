1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come See This Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex.It is Located Near E. Sugar Creek Rd and The Plaza. Close to Shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate Move In .



This Charming Duplex Features:



*Kitchen with Fridge & Stove

*Living Room

*Washer and Dryer Connections

*Window A/C Units are needed

*Hardwood Floors Through Out

*Driveway



At This Great Price it WONT LAST !! To Schedule a Appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Shamrock Elementary

Eastway Middle

Garinger High