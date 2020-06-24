All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2

1905 Terrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come See This Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex.It is Located Near E. Sugar Creek Rd and The Plaza. Close to Shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a Immediate Move In .

This Charming Duplex Features:

*Kitchen with Fridge & Stove
*Living Room
*Washer and Dryer Connections
*Window A/C Units are needed
*Hardwood Floors Through Out
*Driveway

At This Great Price it WONT LAST !! To Schedule a Appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Shamrock Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have any available units?
1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have?
Some of 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 offer parking?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have a pool?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

