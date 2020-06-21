All apartments in Charlotte
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36

1905 Meadowlark Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Meadowlark Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 Available 07/17/20 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have any available units?
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 offer parking?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have a pool?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have accessible units?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have units with air conditioning.
