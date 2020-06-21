Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 4
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36
1905 Meadowlark Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1905 Meadowlark Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 Available 07/17/20 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5827347)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have any available units?
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 offer parking?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have a pool?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have accessible units?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Meadowlark Lane, Unit #36 does not have units with air conditioning.
