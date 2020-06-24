1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2

Amenities

This Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex.It is Located near E. Sugar creek rd and the plaza. Close to shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate Move In .



This duplex Features:



*Kitchen with fridge & stove

* New cabinets

*Living room

*New carpet

*New laminate Flooring

*Freshley painted

*Washer and Dryer Connections

*Window A/C Units are needed

*Hardwood floors through out

*Driveway



To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Shamrock Elementary

Eastway Middle

Garinger High