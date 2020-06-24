1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2

Amenities
This Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex.It is Located near E. Sugar creek rd and the plaza. Close to shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a Immediate Move In .
This duplex Features:
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
* New cabinets
*Living room
*New carpet
*New laminate Flooring
*Freshley painted
*Washer and Dryer Connections
*Window A/C Units are needed
*Hardwood floors through out
*Driveway
To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Shamrock Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High