Charlotte, NC
1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:01 PM

1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2

1901 Terrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Terrybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex.It is Located near E. Sugar creek rd and the plaza. Close to shopping and I-85, Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a Immediate Move In .

This duplex Features:

*Kitchen with fridge & stove
* New cabinets
*Living room
*New carpet
*New laminate Flooring
*Freshley painted
*Washer and Dryer Connections
*Window A/C Units are needed
*Hardwood floors through out
*Driveway

To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Shamrock Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have any available units?
1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have?
Some of 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 offers parking.
Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have a pool?
No, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
