All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1901 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1901 Madison Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1901 Madison Ave

1901 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1901 Madison Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
McCrorey Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5561856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Madison Ave have any available units?
1901 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1901 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1901 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte