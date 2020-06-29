Rent Calculator
1901 Madison Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
1 of 1
1901 Madison Ave
1901 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1901 Madison Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
McCrorey Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5561856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Madison Ave have any available units?
1901 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1901 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1901 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
