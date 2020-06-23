Rent Calculator
1901 Charlotte Drive
1901 Charlotte Drive
1901 Charlotte Drive
Location
1901 Charlotte Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathroom is ready to move in July 1st. WALK to everything! Great restaurants, grocery store, drug store, food truck Friday, and Uptown!) Call owner/listing agent for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
1901 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1901 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Charlotte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Charlotte Drive does offer parking.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Charlotte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Charlotte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
