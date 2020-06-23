All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:07 PM

1901 Charlotte Drive

Location

1901 Charlotte Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathroom is ready to move in July 1st. WALK to everything! Great restaurants, grocery store, drug store, food truck Friday, and Uptown!) Call owner/listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

