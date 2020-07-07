All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1875 Garibaldi Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1875 Garibaldi Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1875 Garibaldi Ave

1875 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1875 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3fae91066 ---- 1875 Garibaldi Ave Charlotte NC 28208. **Gorgeous NEWLY Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes away from Downtown Charlotte!** This Stunning Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. A Gorgeous Cozy Open Floor Plan with Hardwood floors the moment you walk in. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel appliances included for your comfort. Granite counter tops and Custom white Cabinets with tons of storage space. A window that over looks the Front of the home to make the kitchen more appealing. Equally as impressive are the cozy bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Oh did i mention that a washer and dryer are included for your comfort! Outside you will find a two car drive way and a HUGE fenced back yard with a spacious deck great for entertaining friends and family. Even an adorable front porch is located for entertainment or even quiet time. This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air but unfortunately pets are CONDITIONAL. Home is located in Ashley Park Neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, Downtown Charlotte and many more intersections. Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have any available units?
1875 Garibaldi Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have?
Some of 1875 Garibaldi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Garibaldi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Garibaldi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Garibaldi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Garibaldi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave offer parking?
No, 1875 Garibaldi Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 Garibaldi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have a pool?
No, 1875 Garibaldi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have accessible units?
No, 1875 Garibaldi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Garibaldi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Garibaldi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte