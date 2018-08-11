All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1834 Lela Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1834 Lela Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1834 Lela Ave

1834 Lela Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1834 Lela Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4652846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Lela Ave have any available units?
1834 Lela Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1834 Lela Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Lela Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Lela Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Lela Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1834 Lela Ave offer parking?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Lela Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Lela Ave have a pool?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Lela Ave have accessible units?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Lela Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Lela Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 Lela Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte