1832 Umstead St. Available 02/15/20 Villa Heights - 2 bed, 2bath Brick Ranch - fully renovated with fenced back yard - Available 2/15/20.



Fully renovated brick ranch 5 minutes to Uptown. Almost everything new except the exterior bricks. Walk into living room to gleaming refinished hardwoods with open kitchen area and side bar. New wood kitchen cabinets, S/S appliances and granite countertops. 2 full bathrooms (master and hall) with lots of storage and shelving. Fully insulated thru out,new vinyl windows with tankless gas water heater will provide unbelievable low utility bills. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. New lvp flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Private fenced back yard with deck.



Home provided with central alarm system and exterior monitoring cameras to all areas of house.

2 car driveway. Newly landscaped front yard. Pets allowed with owner approval



Qualifications: Monthly income should be 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history last 12 months. 550 credit score or higher. No serious criminal issues.



Directions: From Plaza take Parkwood toward Uptown. Go approx 1/4 to 1/2 mile look for Umstead on the

right. House is on the right.



