Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 Park Dr - 4

1830 Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This second floor unit has a great floor plan. The two large closets provide ample storage space. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a suitable dining area. The porch faces the park and is a great outdoor space. Hot & cold water is included in the rent (saves $40-$60 a month). Laundry facility is located on the ground level.
A 4 unit apartment building located in the heart of the historic Elizabeth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Independence Park, restaurants, and entertainment on 7th st. No dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have any available units?
1830 Park Dr - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have?
Some of 1830 Park Dr - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Park Dr - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Park Dr - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Park Dr - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Park Dr - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Park Dr - 4 offers parking.
Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Park Dr - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have a pool?
No, 1830 Park Dr - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1830 Park Dr - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Park Dr - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Park Dr - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
