Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1830 Jameston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1830 Jameston Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1830 Jameston Drive
1830 Jameston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1830 Jameston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
https://www.lilacrealty.com/property/nc/28209/charlotte/myers-park/1830-jameston-drive/5dcd80666b8f4ae1d2250c08/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have any available units?
1830 Jameston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1830 Jameston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Jameston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Jameston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Jameston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Jameston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte